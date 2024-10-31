The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, rallying from a five-run deficit to take both World Series Game 5 and the series and title. It's the second time the Dodgers have won the World Series in the past five years. Unlike last time, which occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020, the Dodgers will be able to celebrate with their fans by throwing a championship parade in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were quick to announce details of their parade. It'll take place the morning of Friday, Nov. 1. That's a fitting date, since it happens to be the birthday of the late, great Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who died on Oct. 22. The Dodgers' parade will begin at City Hall and finish around Flower Street.

Here's a look at the parade route, as posted by the Dodgers on their official Twitter account:

The Dodgers will also host an event at Dodger Stadium, though they've already warned fans that it will not be possible to attend both the parade and the stadium celebration.

This World Series victory represents the eighth in Dodgers franchise history.