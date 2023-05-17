New York Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán has been suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball after he was ejected from Tuesday's start against the Toronto Blue Jays for violating the league's policies on grip-enhancing substances. MLB announced the decision on Wednesday. Germán will not appeal and will begin serving his suspension for Wednesday night's game in Toronto.

Germán was ejected prior to the start of the fourth inning on Tuesday. He had retired all nine of the batters he had faced up until that point in the game.

Crew chief James Hoye told the media (MLB.com included) after the game that Germán's hand was the "stickiest I've ever felt," adding that it was "definitely not rosin."

This is the second time already this season that Germán has been involved in a controversy regarding tacky substances on his hand. On April 15, he was allowed to remain in a start against the Minnesota Twins after being instructed to wash his hands. The umpires at the time (and three of the four who worked the Twins game also worked Tuesday's contest) said that Germán was allowed to continue on because his hand did not rise above what they deemed to be an excessive amount of stickiness.

"They felt it was too sticky and they ran him. Obviously it's not OK. But also we're talking, what is the line? So it's difficult," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday night. "And obviously it raised to a level -- and of course he's been in the crosshairs a bit -- but it was raised to a level that they didn't feel was good. And ultimately, that's Domingo's responsibility we're in a better position there."

Germán, 30, has now started nine times this season. He's compiled a 3.75 ERA (116 ERA+) and a 3.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 48 innings.

Germán is not, of course, the most notable pitcher to be suspended for violating the grip-enhancer policy so far this season. That distinction would instead belong to New York Mets ace Max Scherzer, who only recently returned from his own suspension. MLB informed teams this spring they would again crack down on the use of sticky substances.