The first person to take the mound for the 2020 MLB season was not a professional baseball player, but Dr. Anthony Fauci. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was tasked with throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Nationals Park for the Nationals' game against the New York Yankees on Thursday to open the MLB season.

As is the case with many first pitches, Dr. Fauci showed that throwing a baseball from the mound to the plate is a lot more difficult than people give players credit for. But even with this caveat in mind, he still missed the plate by a fair margin.

Fauci, like all other medical experts, has been advocating for months for Americans to practice social distancing when leaving the home -- basically, maintaining a space of six feet away from others at all times when possible. It's always heartening to see someone who preaches such advice follow it, even if it is with his pitch location.

The doctor has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. He is a Nationals fan solely by proximity as grew up in Brooklyn and idolizing Yankees like Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle while growing up.