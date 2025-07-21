The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users up to $150 in bonus bets instantly, and all 30 teams in the MLB are in action on Monday. The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost 10 of their last 12 games after getting swept by the Brewers over the weekend, so they will try to bounce back against the Minnesota Twins at 10:10 p.m. ET with starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani on the mound. DraftKings is offering an MLB parlay boost for Monday's MLB betting as well. Every game on the Monday MLB schedule starts at 6:40 p.m. ET or later, giving you plenty of chances to use the latest DraftKings promo code. Click here to get the upgraded DraftKings promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the top sportsbook promos:

How to claim DraftKings promo code on Monday

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of six $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday MLB betting preview

The Detroit Tigers snapped a season-worst six-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over Texas on Sunday night, and they still have the best record in the majors heading into their matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:40 p.m. ET on Monday. Detroit only scored three runs in their three-game series against the Rangers, which does not bode well for their chances against Pirates starter Paul Skenes. The National League Cy Young candidate has a 2.01 ERA this season, and he is trying to help Pittsburgh win for the second time in its last 13 games. The Pirates are -127 favorites, while the Tigers are +104 underdogs at DraftKings.

Elsewhere, the Phillies (-210) host the Red Sox at 6:45 p.m. ET, as Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler (9-3, 2.36 ERA) looks to maintain his stellar campaign. Wheeler has an over/under of 8.5 strikeouts, with the Under at -145 via DraftKings. Other games on Monday night include the Blue Jays (+100) vs. Yankees and Braves (-125) vs. Giants. Bet at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets instantly:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.