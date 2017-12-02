Dream Ohn: Ohtani Would Make The A’s Insta-Contenders

First of all, shame on those trying to dash the Christmas dream of fitting an A’s shaped foot into a coveted Japanese slipper. The odds may be long, but no one saw coming a 20-game winning streak in 2002 or the successful luring of Yoenis Cespedes in 2012. “The unlikely” is baseball’s only certainty and anyway, there are Venn diagrams you can draw, based on rumblings of Shohei Ohtani’s priorities, in which the A’s end up alone in the middle.

Want a team that employs the DH? You’re down to 15 teams. Want a team on the West Coast? You’re really down to 3 (Oakland, LAA, Seattle). Want a team without a Japanese star’s shadow looming? So long, Seattle. Want a community rich with diversity, Japanese heritage, inclusive attitudes? Sorry, Orange County: NO OHTANI FOR YOU!!! Want a team with a bright future, from a highly ranked farm system to an exciting young core already in the big leagues, and sights set on a new stadium as you hit your late 20s? A team whose requested pitch included embracing you as a two-way starting pitcher and outfielder? A manager who gets consistently glowing recommendations from his players, whose references include Ichiro Suzuki and Hideki Matsui? To put in terms that you can appreciate, it’s a homerun and a perfect game rolled into one.

So if you’ll just sign here, initial here and here...

It may turn out to be a pipe dream but right now it’s today’s dream, so let’s look at how the landscape of A’s baseball would shift were the slipper to stun the baseball world by fitting. The A’s would have added a front-of-the-rotation starting pitcher, by pretty much every available scouting report, and a very toolsy outfielder with the kind of speed and power not often seen. Wait, where have I seen it before? Cespedes, I guesspedes. It should be noted that scouts are far from sanguine about Ohtani’s ability to hit in the big leagues. He could boom or he could bust — some of which was thought of Cespedes too — so before we anoint him “Babe Ruth” we need to acknowledge that the residue of saliva you see on the desk comes from scouts after they watched him pitch.

The cost? $20M for the posting fee, no chump change that, but then only $300K for the player bonus and league minimum salary until arbitration. The beauty is that even if the $20M is applied towards 2018 payroll, it does not eat up all of the A’s available money to improve the 2018 team, and the commitments for 2019 and 2020 are truly negligible — for a SP and for possibly a semi-regular starting outfielder.

This means ample funds to add a primary catcher such as Alex Avila (projected to receive as much as 2/$16M) or a second left-handed reliever such as Brian Duensing (thought to command perhaps 1/$4M), a brace of talent that might add about $12M to the 2018 payroll with perhaps around a $8M commitment in 2019. You’re still under-budget for 2018 and have a plethora of flexibility going into 2019. More importantly you have an awfully complete team.

You see, what you do is to platoon Ohtani in RF on days when he is not pitching and the opposing pitcher is right-handed. This should help to bring out the best in Ohtani’s hitting, along with giving him enough days off to stay fresh as a two-way player. You platoon him with Jake Smolinski (unless you acquire a different platoon partner), who mashes left-handed pitching (a career .299/.371/.507 line), helping to solidify the overall production you can expect from RF.

Suddenly you have enough talent and depth in your rotation:

Ohtani

Manaea

Graveman

Mengden

Blackburn

Triggs (swing man)

Cotton (AAA until needed)

Puk & Holmes (possibly ready mid-season)

With Joyce/Pinder able to shift over to LF, you are pretty solid defensively and very strong at the plate, as you hope to be in RF if Ohtani can give you as much as .240/.310/.420 with strong outfield defense to go with Smolinski’s average defense but above average platoon bat. Your bullpen, if you add a quality lefty to go with Daniel Coulombe and the right-handed core of Blake Treinen, Emilio Pagan, and Yusmeiro Petit — and some of Ryan Dull, Liam Hendriks, Frankie Montas, Chris Bassitt, Raul Alcantara — could be dangerous. No, I mean to the other team!

This squad, looking good and only getting better, actually has the payroll room also to sign a Miles Mikolas, or to take on an Avisail Garcia/Stephen Piscotty/Juan Larages if you’re keen to add another RH outfielder. (That would push Pinder or Smolinski to CF against LHPs, not a bad idea since Fowler needs to sit some anyway.)

It’s too good to be true to add a possible ace SP and a possible platoon RFer with dynamic skills, and to do it in a way that costs league minimum in 2019-21, paying a $20M posting fee in a year when you have that and more to spend. You have made your 2018 team legitimately good without sacrificing future payroll with any risky or substantial commitments.

Is it too good to be true, or is it just too good? Because I’m no fashion designer but I think Mr. Shohei looks awfully good in green and gold, and I’m pretty sure the Oregon Ducks aren’t bidding.