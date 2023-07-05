Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Dustin May will undergo surgery July 18 to repair the flexor tendon in his throwing elbow, the club announced Tuesday. While no timeline was disclosed, May is likely to miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

May has been sidelined since May with what was at the time termed a flexor-pronator strain, but he did not heal as hoped. He previously underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021 and as a result missed much of 2021 and 2022. If indeed he is done for 2023, then he'll wind up with a total of just 101 innings pitched across the last three seasons.

May, 25, has been excellent when healthy. Across parts of five major league seasons, May has pitched to a 3.10 ERA/138 ERA+ with a 3.05 K/BB ratio in 191 2/3 career innings. Health, however, has proved elusive.

The May news comes one day after the Dodgers placed longtime ace Clayton Kershaw on the injured list with a sore shoulder. The Dodgers are also without Walker Buehler, who underwent Tommy John surgery in August of last year, and Noah Syndergaard, who's sidelined with blister issues.

The Dodgers enter Tuesday night's game against the Pirates at 47-37, in second place in the National League West. They are, however, in wild-card position and in line for an 11th straight trip to the postseason.