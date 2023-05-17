Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Dustin May exited his start on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins (GameTracker) after the first inning with right elbow pain, according to the team..

May, 25, had surrendered a hit and struck out two batters on 16 pitches. Despite those results, he had shown greatly diminished velocity on his pitches. Statcast had him averaging 94.7 mph on his sinker, a two full ticks below his season average. Additionally, his cutter was down 2.2 mph from his norm and all of his offerings had reduced spin rates.

May entered Wednesday's outing having tallied a 2.68 ERA (165 ERA+) and a 2.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 47 innings over his first eight starts.

It's too early to know the severity of May's injury, or whether he'll be required to miss any action. Certainly, it's never a good thing when a pitcher is dealing with elbow pain. May, for his part, has already missed significant time in recent years. He underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2021 and was able to return to game action last August, when he ended up pitching six times down the stretch. (Tommy John surgery is often considered to include at least a 14-month recover these days, with some teams taking an even more conservative approach.)

The Dodgers, who came into Wednesday with a 27-16 record on the season, are already without several other key pitchers. Walker Buehler is hoping to make a September return following his own Tommy John surgery. Young starters Ryan Pepiot (strained oblique) and Michael Grove (strained groin) have both been sidelined since earlier this year. The Dodgers are also playing without several veteran relievers, including Blake Treinen and Daniel Hudson, among others.

Nevertheless, the Dodgers entered their contest with a three-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West.