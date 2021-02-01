Longtime Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia announced his retirement from baseball on Monday. Pedroia, 37, spent his entire 14-year MLB career with the Red Sox.

Pedroia won 2008 AL MVP honors and was a four-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner. Pedroia won three World Series rings with the Red Sox (2007, 2013 and 2018), though he was injured for most of the team's title run in 2018. For his career, he hit .299/.365/.439 with 140 home runs and 51.7 Wins Above Replacement. Chronic knee injures derailed the end of Pedroia's career, and he was limited to nine big-league games since the start of the 2018 season.

