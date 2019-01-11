Dustin Pedroia injury update: Red Sox second baseman scheduled to start running next week to test injured knee
The 35-year-old will take a big step in recovery from his second knee procedure
Red Sox's second baseman Dustin Pedroia is scheduled to start running for the first time this offseason to test his injured left knee, according to Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald. The team had been hoping Pedroia would be on schedule to begin running at some point in January.
After losing Ian Kinsler to the Padres in free agency, the Red Sox have Eduardo Nunez and Brock Holt as versatile options who can start at the position when needed. But it would be ideal for the team, especially Boston fans, to have a healthy Pedroia back in action as their primary second baseman. It's also worth noting that the team has made a significant commitment to Pedroia, who is still owed a total of $40 million for the next three seasons.
Pedroia appeared in just three games for the Red Sox last season after undergoing a cartilage restoration procedure after the 2017 playoffs.
He was expected to miss just the first two months of 2018, but was placed back on the disabled list after inflammation in his surgically repaired knee. Then in September, Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed that Pedroia would miss the rest of the year after undergoing an arthroscopic knee procedure in July.
