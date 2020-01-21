Dustin Pedroia reportedly suffers another injury setback, leaving longtime Red Sox's future in doubt

The Boston Red Sox are in the weeds of a disappointing offseason. Last week, they parted ways with manager Alex Cora after learning about his involvement in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal. (The Red Sox, for their part, remain under investigation by Major League Baseball for their improper use of the replay room during the 2018 season.) On Tuesday, the Red Sox received more bad news: veteran second baseman Dustin Pedroia has suffered a "significant setback" with his left knee, casting doubt on his availability for spring training, at minimum, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe.

Pedroia's knees have limited him to nine appearances over the last two seasons. Back in November, Boston's brass appeared optimistic about Pedroia playing in 2020. Alas, that hope has aged as well as ice cream in the summer.

Pedroia is unlikely to outright retire due to his contract situation. The Red Sox owe him $25 million through the 2021 season. Theoretically, the two sides could reach an agreement, but there's no indication that such an arrangement has been discussed.

If Pedroia has played in his final game, he'll finish his career having hit .299/.365/.439 (113 OPS+) and having accumulated 51.7 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference. He won the 2008 AL Most Valuable Player Award, and has four Gold Gloves and four All-Star Game appearances to boast about. Pedroia was an active participant on two of Boston's World Series winners: the 2007 and 2013 teams.

The Red Sox haven't made many moves this winter, but second base is one position they've addressed, albeit by questionable means. In addition to signing Jose Peraza, the Red Sox selected Jonathan Arauz in the Rule 5 draft. The Red Sox could deploy Michael Chavis at the keystone as well, depending on what they intend to do about first base.