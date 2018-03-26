Dusty Baker returns to the San Francisco Giants as a special adviser
Baker spent a decade managing the Giants from 1993-2002
Dusty Baker has returned to the San Francisco Giants.
On Monday, the Giants announced Baker has rejoined the organization as a special advisor to president of baseball operations Brian Sabean.
Baker, now 68, returns to the Giants after playing for the club in 1984 and managing the team from 1993-2002. He led the club to the NL pennant in 2002. The Giants went 840-715 (.540) under his watch and won two division titles.
For Baker, this also represents a return to his home state of California. He grew up near Sacramento, played 11 total seasons with the Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Oakland Athletics, and also managed the Giants for a decade. All told, Baker played 2,039 games and has managed another 3,500 games in his career. He won his only World Series ring with the 1981 Dodgers as a player.
Baker was not retained as manager by the Washington Nationals following last year's NLDS exit. He spent two years with the Nationals, and also had stints managing the Chicago Cubs (2003-06) and Cincinnati Reds (2008-13).
