Former Cubs and Braves outfielder Dwight Smith has died at age 58, the Braves announced Friday.

Smith spent parts of eight seasons in the majors, from 1989-1996. He started with the division-winning Cubs in 1989, hitting .324/.382/.493 (141 OPS+) with 19 doubles, six triples, nine homers, 52 RBI, 52 runs, nine stolen bases and 2.3 WAR in just 109 games. He finished second in Rookie of the Year voting to fellow Cubs outfielder Jerome Walton.

Smith was also a member of the World Series champion Braves in 1995, picking up a pinch-hit single in Game 2, a Braves win.

The Braves also mentioned that Smith was "a beloved alumni member, and his infectious smile will be missed around Truist Park."

"Our deepest condolences to his wife, Cheryl, daughters Taylor and Shannyn, and son Dwight, Jr.," the Braves said in a statement.

Dwight Smith, Jr. has appeared in 122 career MLB games for the Blue Jays and Orioles. The 29-year-old outfielder started this season with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights (White Sox affiliate) and was released in early May. He's currently playing independent ball.