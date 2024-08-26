Dylan Crews, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft, is set to make his debut with the Washington Nationals in Monday's game against the New York Yankees. To celebrate, the outfielder called his mom to tell her the news and invite her to his first game.

The Nationals captured a video of the sweet moment and shared it on their official social media account.

At the beginning of the call, Crews tried to play it cool and casually asked if she had any plans in the next few days. She said she didn't have anything going on, and that's when he shared the big news.

"Well good, because you're going to come watch me play at Nationals Park against the Yankees on Monday," Crews told her.

The 22-year-old won the 2023 College World Series with LSU and earned the Golden Spikes Award, which is given to the best amateur baseball player in the United States.

Crews hit .274/.343/.446 with 18 home runs and 29 stolen bases in his first 135 minor-league games. He is joining a young Nationals lineup that also includes 21-year-old outfielder Jacob Young as well as 24-year-old pitcher Mitchell Parker.

The Nationals hold a 59-72 overall record and are fourth in the National League East standings. They are set to take on the Yankees (77-54) at 6:45 p.m. ET.