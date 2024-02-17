East Carolina University infielder and pitcher Parker Byrd made history on Friday when he became the first Division I baseball player to compete with a prosthetic leg. Byrd entered the game as a pinch-hitter during the eighth inning with his team up 11-2 against Rider University. Byrd drew a walk in the at-bat, contributing to ECU's 16-2 victory.

Byrd, a sophomore, had his right leg amputated following a boating accident in 2022. According to the ESPN broadcast of the game, Byrd underwent 22 surgeries in 45 days.

"There's definitely a lot of steps and it was a long journey but with the coaches we have here, they've invested a lot of time," Byrd said in a talk with reporters on Thursday. "A lot of moments preparing for the season and I think I'm ready. I can't wait."

ECU head coach Cliff Godwin said Thursday that he was hoping Byrd would get an opportunity to step to the plate early in the season.

"Get emotional just thinking about it. It's going to be special," Godwin said. "I wish I could tell everyone what time it is going to be, what day it is going to be. I hope it is tomorrow."

Byrd came through, drawing the walk as he took the fourth ball of the at-bat on a 3-1 pitch. After reaching first base, Byrd was replaced by pinch-runner Jason Janesko.