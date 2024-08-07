The red-hot Arizona Diamondbacks finally got to debut their prized offseason pickup Wednesday afternoon. Veteran lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, sidelined by a shoulder injury since spring training, made his 2024 debut in the second game of Arizona's doubleheader sweep of the Cleveland Guardians (ARI 5, CLE 3). The D-backs signed Rodriguez to a four-year, $80 million contract in December.

"I'm glad that I'm going to pitch this season and be able to help the team for that last push," Rodriguez said before his scheduled season debut was rained out Tuesday night (via Arizona Republic). "That's what we're really looking for and what I've prepared myself to go out there and do, help my team to go to the postseason again."

All things considered, Rodriguez's D-backs debut went well. A dominant outing it was not, but he held Cleveland to three runs on four hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings, and he needed only 65 pitches to do it (he was on a pitch limit). His velocity was down a tad from 2023, which is understandable after the long layoff. All in all, a promising debut.

Rodriguez, 31, made 26 starts and threw 131 1/3 innings with a 3.30 ERA with the Detroit Tigers last season. He used his no-trade clause to block a deal to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline, then opted out of the final three years and $39 million on his contract after the season. That paved the way for him to sign with the defending National League champs.

The spring-training injury was initially described as a cramp in his back near his shoulder, and the hope was he would need minimal downtime. That obviously did not happen. Rodriguez spent the last four months recovering and he did not make any minor-league rehab starts. Rodriguez instead faced minor leaguers in simulated games at the team's spring training complex.

With Rodriguez and Merrill Kelly both missing significant time, Arizona has used 13 different starting pitchers this season, including a series of openers. Righties Slade Cecconi, Yilber Diaz, and Cristian Mena all rotated through the No. 5 spot in recent weeks as the D-backs awaited Rodriguez's return. Kelly made his first rehab start Tuesday and is getting closer to rejoining the team.

Despite the pitching injuries, Wednesday's doubleheader sweep improved the D-backs to 63-52 on the season. They've won 18 of their last 23 games and have climbed to within 3 1/2 games of the NL West lead, pending the outcome of Wednesday night's Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies game. It's the closest they've been in the division race since April 24.

As for the Guardians, they have lost a season-high five straight games -- they hadn't lost more than three straight games prior to this five-game losing streak -- and their AL Central lead is down to 3 1/2 games. That's the smallest it's been since June 8.