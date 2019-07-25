Edwin Encarnacion gifted stuffed parrot by Yankees teammates after hitting 30th home run of season

New York Yankees first baseman Edwin Encarnacion has hit at least 30 home runs in the previous seven seasons, and on Wednesday he extended that streak to eight with a ninth-inning shot against the Minnesota Twins.

For accomplishing such a feat, Encarnacion's teammates gifted him a stuffed parrot as soon as he got back to the dugout.

The homer was a 385-foot solo shot that flew over the Yankees bullpen and put them up 10-7. The series with the Minnesota saw its fair share of home runs, and Encarnacion's was the 20th, and final, dinger that the Yankees and Twins hit.

Gleyber presents Edwin with a parrot pic.twitter.com/flcmVsuQEp — David Mendelsohn (@BigBabyDavid_) July 25, 2019

The gift was given to Encarnacion by Gleyber Torres after the veteran rounded the bases during the milestone 30th home run. Gio Urshela, who was also in on the gift-giving idea, said the inspiration for the present was that they simply wanted to have fun with their teammate.

"I've been waiting for that," Encarnacion said of the milestone homer. "It looked nice."

Once Encarnacion sat down, Yankees pitcher Domingo German put the slugger's helmet and the plush parrot next to where he sits.

The parrot is already doing some traveling, and was buckled in and in its own seat on the team plane after the game.

Edwin Encarnacion poses with stuffed parrot Instagram screenshot

"Thank God for blessing me," Encarnacion said of accomplishing the feat. "But I do the hard work every offseason, and trying to be consistent every year, it's not easy to do it. But thank God I've been doing it the past [eight] years, and I feel blessed."

Now 36, the New York Yankee ranks fifth in players over 30 to have 30 or more homers in consecutive seasons. Barry Bonds holds the record with 10 straight 30-homer seasons, followed by Rafael Palmeiro with nine and Mike Schmidt and Babe Ruth with eight.

"That's amazing in itself, and to be able to do that consistently and be a guy that's very productive, it's awesome to see," Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks said, impressed with Encarnacion's latest feat. "He's a great hitter, and he does what he has to do to be able to put barrel on the ball and obviously be able to hit the ball out of the ballpark."

The Yankees are in Boston on Thursday to open a four-game set against the Red Sox.