Edwin Jackson joins Blue Jays for record-breaking start against the Giants on Wednesday

Blessed are those who can witness baseball history in-person; blessed, then, are those who have tickets for Wednesday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants (fans in the Bay Area can stream regionally via fuboTV). What looked like a snoozer featuring two clubs with 17-24 records will now be remembered as a momentous occasion -- at least for fans of a certain type, or a certain pitcher. That's because veteran right-hander Edwin Jackson will start the game for Toronto, giving him the record for most teams played for throughout a career that had belonged to Octavio Dotel.

Edwin Jackson will start for the @BlueJays today in San Francisco. Toronto will be the 14th team for which Jackson has played, setting an MLB record for most teams played for by any player. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) May 15, 2019

The Blue Jays will represent Jackson's 14th team. He's also pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Baltimore Orioles, and Oakland Athletics. Phew.

Jackson made 17 starts for the Athletics last season, posting a 3.33 ERA and 1.84 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He signed a minor-league pact with Oakland in April, and was traded over the weekend to the Blue Jays for the second time in his career. Previously, Jackson had been a member of the Toronto organization back in 2011 -- albeit momentarily, as he was shipped out (alongside Dotel, amusingly) as part of the Colby Rasmus trade.

The Blue Jays require Jackson for reasons beyond the trivial. Toronto has four different starters on the injured list, including veterans Clay Buchholz, Clayton Richard, and Matt Shoemaker. You never want to see anyone hurt, but at least something enjoyable has come from that mess. Toronto could've easily went with some other random Triple-A hurler. Instead, they chose Jackson -- and we, on behalf of all fans, thank them for their contribution to baseball lore.