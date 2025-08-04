We call it the stretch drive. Yes, it's that critical swath of the Major League Baseball calendar that's found just on the other side of the All-Star Game and the trade deadline. That's where we now found ourselves, in this place also known as August, and being here raises a number of questions that will in large measure define the 2025 regular season in baseball. Let's have a look at those now as we get set for the final eight weeks or so that will set the scene for the playoffs.

1. How much home run history will Cal Raleigh make?

The Mariners' skilled defensive catcher is also an elite power producer at the plate. Raleigh this season leads the majors with 42 home runs (and is also tied for the lead in RBI while slugging almost .600). That homer tally is quite obviously a lofty one for early August, and it puts Raleigh within range of some very notable single-season benchmarks. He's almost sure to set the all-time single-season home run record for catchers. That mark presently belongs to Salvador Perez, who hit 48 in 2021. But what of grander aspirations? Raleigh at this writing is on pace to rack up 60 homers this season, which puts him tantalizingly close to Aaron Judge's American League-record 62 home runs hit in 2022. To be sure, Raleigh faces an onerous task in keeping up his pace while being worn down by the rigors of catching, but an assault on Judge's record is very much in play -- as is, by extension, an assault on Judge's AL MVP award.

2. Will the Rockies "catch" the 2024 White Sox?

Last season, the White Sox reached unexampled depths when they lost 121 games and set the all-time record for such grim matters, breaking the record of 120 losses endured by the 1962 Mets. Obviously, the Mets' mark stood for a long while, but the White Sox's freshly minted bit of history is already in peril. That's thanks to the 2025 Rockies. For a while, it seemed like this year's Rox model would blow past the record, as they stood at 9-50 (!) at the close of play on June 1. Since then, however, they've been merely bad instead of unimaginably awful. That's thrown them off the pace. Right now, the Rockies have a winning percentage of .266, which puts them on pace for a full-season record of 44-118. In other words, this one figures to be close. On that point, the '24 White Sox will be pleased to know that the Rockies have one of the toughest remaining schedules in all of MLB. Perhaps the least inspiring photo finish in sports history may be in the offing.

3. Will the Blue Jays fend off the Yankees and Red Sox?

Coming in, the 2025 season was a critical one for the Blue Jays, who last year slipped to 88 losses for their first sub-.500 campaign since 2019. Another stinker of a season could lead to changes in the dugout, in the front office, and on the roster. For a time, it looked like it was indeed going to come to pass, but the Jays caught fire in May and have generally kept it up. In particular, an 18-8 mark in July served as a rocket booster for Toronto. In all, they've gone from eight games out of first place in late May to a three-game lead here in early August. There are, however, concerns. The Jays have out-played their modest plus-18 run differential by seven full games in the standings. That's a huge margin -- the biggest in MLB this season by a wide berth. Those wins in the standings count, of course, but the worry for Toronto is that they'll suddenly find that fundamental level of play -- i.e., that lower level of play -- and allow Boston and/or New York to overtake them. This race will be one to watch, especially once canny deadline addition Shane Bieber is part of it.

4. Will the fortified Padres catch the Dodgers?

No team was more active leading up to the trade deadline than A.J. Preller's Padres. Thanks to his pre-deadline maneuverings, the Padres now have a new high-leverage reliever (Mason Miller), a new DH (Ryan O'Hearn), a new left fielder (Ramón Laureano), and a new catcher (Freddy Fermin). Perhaps best of all, they didn't have to part with frontline starter Dylan Cease to make it happen. The objective isn't just to hang on to a wild card spot in the NL. Rather, it's to prevent the Dodgers from winning the NL West for the 13th time in the last 14 years (!). That's a tall order, particularly with the Dodgers' rotation looking as stable as it's been in a long time. The Padres trail the Dodgers by three games, and they still have six head-to-head games left on the schedule. Throw in the rivalry element, and this could be a race to savor over the next seven weeks or so.

5. Will the Brewers upset the Cubs in the NL Central?

Is it fair to call it an upset when a team repeats as division champs? That's the dilemma with which the Brewers are presenting us. For a while now, they've seen an annual exodus of core contributors -- both on the roster and in the dugout/front office -- and the Brewers seem not to miss a step. That's very much the case in 2025. The current juncture finds Milwaukee with the best record and best run differential. Second in MLB on both counts? That would be the second-place Cubs. Clash of Midwest titans, this one. The Brewers must deal with a couple of keenly felt injuries to two of their rising stars, Jackson Chourio (hamstring) and young fire-baller Jacob Misiorowski (shin bruise), and the Cubs have a significantly easier schedule the rest of the way. Maybe that makes the Brewers the underdogs? Recent history suggests they're just fine with such a role.

6. Phillies or Mets in the NL East?

The Phils and Mets are separated by mere percentage points at the top of the NL East, and the two clubs have been neck and neck for much of the season. On the point, the Mets have spent 82 days in first place this season, while the Phillies have 69 days in the top spot. Heck, these two eastern powers even had similar deadlines (each landed a new center fielder and bullpen help). Not since 2008 have these two teams finished one-two in the division, but that streak is highly likely to be broken this year. On the head-to-head front, the Phils and Mets have seven games remaining against each other. The first three games are in Queens from Aug. 25-27, and then Philly hosts the final four from Sept. 8-11. Much will hinge on whether the effective yet somewhat patchwork Mets rotation holds up.

7. How will the AL wild card race sort out?

The AL wild card fray is much more jumbled than its NL counterpart. There's plenty of time for that to change, of course, but right now the AL figures to provide higher levels of pleasing chaos. Have a look at this action-news screenshot of our current wild card standings page:

That's a jumble, in a good way. Even the top wild card team, Boston, isn't on entirely sure footing. The race for the third and final spot is looking particularly engaging, as Texas and even the Guardians and Royals are within hailing distance of the Mariners. However, there are some notable positives for Seattle as we look forward. First, deadline addition Eugenio Suárez gives them a much-needed dose of power the rest of the way. Second, they have the easiest remaining schedule among AL wild card aspirants. And third, the Rangers have no more head-to-head games against the M's. On that point, Seattle dominated the season series against Texas, which means they'll get the spot should the two teams wind up tied after 162 games.

8. Will PCA become the next 40-40 player?

Cubs sophomore sensation Pete Crow-Armstrong is the breakout story of 2025 and thanks, to his power, speed on the bases, and excellent fielding at an up-the-middle position he's a strong contender to NL MVP honors (+650, per Caesars). Speaking of two of those skills -- the power and the base-running -- PCA has a shot to join elite company. Right now, he's on pace for 39 home runs and 42 stolen bases this season. In other words, he's a real threat to achieve a 40-40 season: at least 40 home runs and at least 40 stolen bases in the same season. That's happened just six times in all of MLB history:

Player Year Home runs Stolen bases Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers 2024 54 59 Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves 2023 41 73 Alfonso Soriano, Nationals 2006 46 41 Alex Rodriguez, Mariners 1998 42 46 Barry Bonds, Giants 1996 42 40 Jose Canseco, A's 1988 42 40

Ohtani, of course, is the first and only member of the 50-50 club. On the PCA front, if he gets there, at age 23 he'd be the second-youngest 40-40 member. Only A-Rod was younger than PCA when he authored a 40-40 season as a 22 year old. PCA could also become just the second player ever, joining Soriano, to top 40 homers, 40 steals, and 40 doubles in the same season. He's on 31 doubles right now, which puts him on target to breeze past 40.