Elephant Rumblings: AFL Wrap, Oakland’s 40-Man Dash, Putting WAR in Context
Elephant Rumblings: AFL Wrap, Oakland’s 40-Man Dash, Putting WAR in Context
Know any good trade rumors?
A’s Coverage:
- A's could tweak 40-man roster for Rule 5 Draft...
- Jim Callis highlights Sean Murphy’s AFL Championship game performance, calling him the league’s top catching prospect, and maybe the AFL’s top overall defensive prospect...
- A’s In The AFL – November 13-18 Final Update...
- Cooperstown Confidential: Oakland’s Mad Managerial Search of 1973-74...
MLB News:
- Braves prospect Ronald Acuna named Arizona Fall League MVP...
- The stove is always cooking in Dipoto-land; Mariners make third trade in four days...
Baseball Interest Stories:
- Dave Cameron’s Putting WAR in Context: A Response to Bill James...
- Joe Posnanski thinks James has a point about WAR being flawed...
- Three unheralded free agent pitchers who could be difference makers, and for good measure, three unheralded hitters too...
- 5 underrated free agents on the market this offseason...
- The Colorado Rockies are better at drafting QBs than the Denver Broncos...
Today in Baseball History:
- 1934 - 17-year-old pitcher Eiji Sawamura gives up one hit, a home run to Lou Gehrig, as the touring major league All-Stars win in Japan, 1 - 0. At one point, Sawamura strikes out four future Hall of Famers in a row: Charlie Gehringer, Babe Ruth, Jimmie Foxx, and Gehrig. Also visiting Japan as part of the big league All-Stars, catcher Moe Berg shoots movie film showing the roofs of Tokyo. The film will allegedly be used as a guide by United States bombers during World War II.
- 1957 - The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Athletics execute a 13-player trade. Among the players involved are second baseman Billy Martin, outfielder Gus Zernial and pitcher Mickey McDermott, who are headed to Detroit. The Athletics acquire pitcher Duke Maas, catcher Frank House, and outfielders Bill Tuttle and Jim Small.
Best of Twitter:
- David Freese’s dog meets his newborn, and it’s as cute as you’d expect...
David Freese is a dad now, according to his Instagram. His dog, Bob, is settling in nicely as a big brother. Congrats to David and Mairin! https://t.co/mQXTCgHU2q pic.twitter.com/ZHXgPcFwRb— Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) November 20, 2017
- A nice summation of the A’s AFL Championship game performance...
A's in AFL Championship Game Today:— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) November 18, 2017
DH Jaycob Brugman 3-4+Run
3B Sheldon Neuse 1-4+RBI
C Sean Murphy 1-3
RHP Nolan Blackwood 0.2 IP/0 H/0 ER/0 BB/0 K
Mesa loses AFL Championship Game to Peoria 8-2.
- Long pants, or high-socks?
You’re at your locker. You can go long pants or high socks. What do you choose? #ThisOrThatSat pic.twitter.com/Pb6NnrSsem— Oakland Athletics ⚾️ (@Athletics) November 18, 2017
-
BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot released
Chipper Jones and Jim Thome join holdovers Trevor Hoffman and Vladimir Guerrero
-
Report: Cardinals make offer for Stanton
Another team rumored to be interested in Stanton has confirmed their interest
-
Report: Yankees interview Woodward
Chris Woodward has spent the last two seasons with the Dodgers
-
Was Werth's deal really that bad?
We heard about it being awful for years, but was it?
-
Mariners make third trade in four days
Then again, three trades in four days might be behind Jerry Dipoto's usual pace
-
Agent says Ohtani wants to hit and pitch
Ohtani is arguably the best hitter and pitcher in Japan