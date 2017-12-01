Elephant Rumblings: A’s Make Otani Pitch, Ballpark Money Might Benefit Cash Strapped College District
Elephant Rumblings: A’s Make Otani Pitch, Ballpark Money Might Benefit Cash Strapped College District
A’s Coverage:
- BP (Subscription): A’s Top Ten Prospects...
- A’s make their pitch to Japanese star Shohei Ohtani...
- A's expected to tender their arb-eligible players...
- A’s ballpark money might come in handy for cash-strapped college district...
- In October 2014, Eno Sarris wrote a very interesting piece on new A’s reliever Petit...
MLB News:
- Nelson Cruz wins Edgar Martinez DH Award for 2017...
- Giants representatives meeting with Giancarlo in LA; Matt Holliday makes strong St. Louis sales pitch to Stanton...
Baseball Interest Stories:
- Can the Giants really rebuild in one offseason?
- Derek Jeter-led Marlins parted ways with scout while he was in hospital after undergoing cancer surgery...
- Where will Yu Darvish sign?
- Amateur Draft Bonus Analysis...
- Larry Walker Deserves Hall of Fame Enshrinement, but Faces a Difficult Road to Cooperstown...
Today in Baseball History:
- 1964 - The Houston Colt .45s officially change their nickname to "Astros." The change coincides with the team's impending move from Colt Stadium to the Harris County Domed Stadium, also known as the Astrodome. The change in name for the three-year old franchise is prompted by a dispute with the Colt firearm company and the team's proximity to NASA headquarters.
Best of Twitter:
- Fantastic for Stephen...
Stephen Vogt has agreed to a $3.065 million deal with the #Brewers to avoid salary arbitration, source says. The popular catcher was acquired from #Athletics off waivers in June. He had been mentioned in speculation as a potential non-tender candidate.— Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) December 1, 2017
- Very cool!
RockHounds honored by Baseball America as 2017 Minor League Team of the Year: https://t.co/r3Sa1KCHKd #RockTheBlue #Athletics #MiLB— Midland RockHounds (@RockHounds) November 29, 2017
- The age of the reliever...
In 2017 #MLB pitchers threw 59 complete games.— Daren Willman (@darenw) December 1, 2017
In 1980 #MLB pitchers threw 856 complete games.
-
Marlins new ownership not looking good
The latest includes a Yahoo report that a scout was fired days after colon cancer surgery
-
Best free agent outfielders available
The most coveted bat of all is here, but depth is lacking
-
Stanton's possible impact on Giants
Think the big man would make a big difference? One model says so, in a big way
-
Report: Giants meeting with Stanton reps
Are Marlins-Giants trade talks in the final stages?
-
Angels GM confirms interest in Ohtani
Halos GM Billy Eppler said the cap space acquired in Thursday's trade is meant to use to pursue...
-
Report: Mets interested in Bruce reunion
The former Met could help out at first base and in the outfield