Elephant Rumblings: A’s Miss Out on Minor, Mikolas, Unveil Top-50 List

Elephant Rumblings: A’s Miss Out on Minor, Mikolas, Unveil Top-50 List

A’s Coverage:

MLB News:

Baseball Interest Stories:

Today in Baseball History:

  • 1927 - The National Board of Arbitration rules the Texas League cannot place teams in Tulsa and Oklahoma City without permission of the Western League, which now operates in those cities. This landmark decision establishes league property rights in the cities of each circuit.
  • 1984 - The Oakland A's send base-stealing OF Rickey Henderson and P Bert Bradley to the Yankees in exchange for pitchers Jay Howell and Jose Rijo, OF Stan Javier, and minor leaguers Tim Birtsas and Eric Plunk.

Best of Twitter:

  • What do you all think of the list?
  • There definitely has been a reshaping of the staff in the past year...
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories