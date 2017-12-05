Elephant Rumblings: A’s Miss Out on Minor, Mikolas, Unveil Top-50 List
A’s Coverage:
- Oakland A’s unveil Top 50 players for 50th anniversary...
- A's finalize '18 staff with addition of Pedrique...
- Slusser: A Stanton deal could benefit A’s if Stephen Piscotty freed up...
MLB News:
- Reports: Cards sign Miles Mikolas to 2-year deal; RHP 31-13 in Japan...
- Ex-Braves GM John Coppolella 'disgraced and humbled'...
- White Sox name Omar Vizquel manager of Class A Winston-Salem...
- LHP Mike Minor agrees to deal with Rangers...
Baseball Interest Stories:
- The Eagles are practicing at Angel Stadium before their game against the Rams this weekend...
- Shohei Ohtani and MLB’s Japanese Pitcher Fragility Myth...
Today in Baseball History:
- 1927 - The National Board of Arbitration rules the Texas League cannot place teams in Tulsa and Oklahoma City without permission of the Western League, which now operates in those cities. This landmark decision establishes league property rights in the cities of each circuit.
- 1984 - The Oakland A's send base-stealing OF Rickey Henderson and P Bert Bradley to the Yankees in exchange for pitchers Jay Howell and Jose Rijo, OF Stan Javier, and minor leaguers Tim Birtsas and Eric Plunk.
Best of Twitter:
- What do you all think of the list?
The fact that my name is NOT on this list will baffle me for ages!!! #WhoTheHellisSeanDoolittle? https://t.co/8KIMNam68n— John Axford (@JohnAxford) December 5, 2017
- There definitely has been a reshaping of the staff in the past year...
With Al Pedrique, Ryan Christenson, Darren Bush, Scott Emerson & Marcus Jensen, #Athletics staff is stacked w/coaches who were popular & successful in player development roles.— Melissa Lockard (@oakclubhouse) December 5, 2017
