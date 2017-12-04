Elephant Rumblings: A’s Out on Ohtani, 26 New Free Agents
Catching up on news from the weekend that was.
A’s Coverage:
- From last week, Jeff Sullivan has an interesting theory on the Pagan trade and Petit signing...
- Oakland Athletics 2018 top-50 prospects: Abdiel Mendoza, RHP...
MLB News:
- Matt Adams, Hector Rondon among 26 new free agents...
- Padres GM A.J. Preller gets extension through 2022 season...
- Cardinals trade INF Aledmys Diaz to Blue Jays for J.B. Woodman...
- Cards, Giants have framework for Stanton deal...
- MLB and players union release its annual drug test report: fewer failed tests this year...
Baseball Interest Stories:
- Evaluating Talent Distribution on Rosters: Stars and Scrubs?
- NYT: First Time, Lifetime: Yankees’ Aaron Boone Was Probably Born to Manage...
Today in Baseball History:
- 2007 - The Florida Marlins and Detroit Tigers pull off a blockbuster deal. Florida sends 3B Miguel Cabrera (an All-Star in four of his five seasons) and two-time All-Star P Dontrelle Willis for prospects Cameron Maybin, Andrew Miller and Dallas Trahern. The Marlins also get Mike Rabelo, Eulogio De La Cruz and Burke Badenhop in the deal. Maybin and Miller had been Detroit's first-round picks in 2005 and 2006 respectively.
Best of Twitter:
- Well, that’s too bad...
I have heard the same. Seems Oakland is the only California team not still in the running for Ohtani. https://t.co/ml1y5KCd4O— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 4, 2017
- Old baseball photos get me every time...
Vida Blue! #SilhouetteSunday pic.twitter.com/UjeUKTMhZt— Oakland Athletics ⚾️ (@Athletics) December 4, 2017
-
