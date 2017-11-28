Elephant Rumblings: Evaluating the Cardinals As Trade Partners, A’s Willing To Hop Aboard Otani Express
Cardinals who might make sense include Stephen Piscotty, Randal Grichuk, and Carson Kelly.
A’s Coverage:
- Smolinski, A's avoid arbitration with 1-year deal...
- The Oakland Athletics lost LHP Sam Moll on a waiver claim on Monday...
- Viva El Birdos: Cardinals trade partner profile: Oakland A’s...
- Giants, A’s willing to hop aboard Shohei Ohtani bandwagon...
MLB News:
- The Yankees will interview more managerial candidates, including Carlos Beltran...
- Cal pitcher survives heartbreaking car accident that killed four family members...
- 2017 Non-Tender Candidates...
Baseball Interest Stories:
- Joe Morgan had a different theory about Sammy Sosa years before anti-steroid letter...
- Dave Cameron: Let’s Figure Out a Cardinals Trade for Josh Donaldson...
- Was Julio Teheran any good this year? WAR says yes, no ... and maybe...
- Remember the country song ‘There is No Arizona’? Bradley Woodrum strikes a similar chord: There is No Juiced Ball, No Steroid Era...
- Circle Change: Joey Votto Approaches Nirvana...
- The Electrifying Vladimir Guerrero Presents a Strong, if Flawed, Case for Hall of Fame Induction...
Today in Baseball History:
- 1938 - The Chicago White Sox's 25-year-old pitching star Monty Stratton has his right leg amputated as a result of a hunting accident in Greenville, Texas. Stratton's attempted comeback will be chronicled in the 1949 movie The Stratton Story.
Best of Twitter:
- A fun fact indeed...
Fun fact I learned today: #Athletics LHP prospect Cody Stull is A's new acquisition Emilio Pagan's offseason throwing partner.— Melissa Lockard (@oakclubhouse) November 27, 2017
- This is today...
A's will host a FB Live telethon tomorrow from approx. 11 am-noon to promote their all-day #GivingTuesday fundraiser to benefit team's Community Fund. @DALLASBRADEN209 will host. Kaval, Forst, asst GM Dan Feinstein among guests on it. To donate, visit https://t.co/kBLo85oSUv— Joe Stiglich (@JoeStiglichNBCS) November 27, 2017
- A new home for a fan-favorite...
Dodgers signed switch-pitcher Pat Venditte to a minor-league deal, source confirms.— Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) November 28, 2017
