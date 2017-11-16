Elephant Rumblings: Healy Trade Reflections, Ballpark Design Team Chosen
Elephant Rumblings: Healy Trade Reflections, Ballpark Design Team Chosen
A’s Coverage:
- Oakland A’s trade Ryon Healy to Mariners for RHP Emilio Pagan and minor league infielder Alexander Campos...
- A’s pick design team for proposed new ballpark...
- Sheldon Neuse went 2-for-4 with a home run for the Solar Sox on Wednesday...
- Oakland Athletics 2018 top-50 prospects: Ryan Gridley, IF...
Ryon Healy Roundup:
- The trade dissected in a series of tweets...
Many will say: “I thought the A’s promised they weren’t trading players away anymore” - but to clarify - they just don’t want to overhaul a roster again. Trades here and there to build the core are going to happen.— Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) November 16, 2017
Ryon Healy takes over a position in Seattle that was last occupied by Yonder Alonso and, before that, Danny Valencia.— Jane Lee (@JaneMLB) November 16, 2017
New @Athletics P Emilio Pagan was tied for 11th-best RP xwOBA (quality of contact +K/BB) of 254 who faced 100 hitters, basically performing like Brandon Morrow.— Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) November 16, 2017
I had already liked the 2018 A's. This only helps.https://t.co/1BwgKGZJFb pic.twitter.com/JUjAIp35BV
Interesting that Forst says Campos is player #Athletics had targeted in Alonso talks with Seattle last season. Says reports are Campos, still just 17, can stick at SS.— Joe Stiglich (@JoeStiglichNBCS) November 16, 2017
The A's will also continue to seek additional bullpen help, notably from the left side.— Jane Lee (@JaneMLB) November 16, 2017
MLB News:
- Braves Will Reportedly Lose Prospects In Punishment For International Violations...
- Union challenge means Otani status on hold...
- Scherzer, Kluber win 3rd, 2nd Cy prizes...
- MLB is determined to find out if baseballs were 'juiced' in 2017...
Baseball Interest Stories:
- Ever the poet, Scott Boras on free agent Jake Arrieta: 'A big squirrel with a lot of nuts'...
- Scott Boras also ripped Jeter, Marlins for cutting payroll and shopping Stanton...
- The Reds are wasting the Ted Williams of our generation...
- WSJ (subscription): The days of the gruff dugout boss may be over. Dusty Baker, John Farrell and Joe Girardi got tossed aside as teams seek younger leaders willing to collaborate with front offices...
-
Today in Baseball History:
- 1887 - The Joint Rules Committee does away with the four-strike rule and with the scoring of walks as hits. Five balls for a walk remains the rule. Sidenote: can you imagine how different the trajectory of the game might have been if walks were still considered singles?
- 1988 - Jose Canseco of the Oakland Athletics becomes the first unanimous winner of the American League MVP Award since Reggie Jackson in 1973. This year, Canseco became the first player in major league history to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases in the same season.
-
