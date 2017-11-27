Elephant Rumblings: Laney College Site Plan Given ‘F’ Grade, Otani Gives Every Club Homework
Elephant Rumblings: Laney College Site Plan Given ‘F’ Grade, Otani Gives Every Club Homework
Catching up on some news from the holiday weekend...
A’s Coverage:
- A’s score an F at Laney College with ballpark plan...
- Breakout infield prospects Luis Urias and Sheldon Neuse stay hot in AFL...
- Orioles land outfielder Brugman from A's...
- Cotton raises funds for hurricane-ravaged home...
- Oakland Athletics 2018 top-50 prospects: Jean Ruiz, RHP...
MLB News:
- Rangers agree to 1-year, $4 million deal with RHP Doug Fister...
- MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Shohei Ohtani's agent sends questionnaire to all 30 teams...
- Former Cuban star and Phillies pitcher Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez dies at 34...
- Jung Ho Kang Released By Dominican Winter League Club...
Baseball Interest Stories:
- Rumor Central: Rays shopping Jake Odorizzi, Alex Colome?
- Will past controversial tweets impact Chipper Jones' Hall of Fame chances?
- 2017 baseball holiday gift guide: Find the perfect gift for the baseball fan in your life...
- Ten players who should be traded this offseason for their own good...
- Rule changes that would actually make MLB better...
Today in Baseball History:
- 2012 - Marvin Miller, who served as head of the Major League Baseball Players Association from 1966 to 1983, dies at 95. A veteran union organizer from the steel industry, Miller made the union highly powerful, leading to the first collective bargaining agreement in professional sports in 1968 and other breakthroughs such as salary arbitration and free agency in the 1970s. These advances required a number of strikes, which made Miller a vilified figure among owners. Lingering bitterness explains while Miller failed to secure election to the Hall of Fame by a small margin in recent years.
