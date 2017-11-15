Elephant Rumblings: One FA Signing For The A’s, Bruce Maxwell Still in 2018 Plans, More Murphy Notes
A’s Coverage:
- Bruce Maxwell pleads not-guilty; A’s still see him in 2018 plans...
- A’s interested in Avisail Garcia...
- One free agent signing for every MLB club...
- Oakland Athletics 2018 top-50 prospects: Brian Howard, RHP...
MLB News:
- Lovullo, Molitor win Manager of Year awards...
- MLB Hot Stove: Stanton reportedly won't waive no-trade clause for Cardinals, Red Sox...
- Marlins' reported asking price for Giancarlo Stanton is 'shockingly high'...
- J.D. Martinez Reportedly Seeking $210MM Deal...
Baseball Interest Stories:
- Roy Halladay's widow delivered a brave and emotional eulogy for her husband...
- Ten MLB GMs were asked, who flies below the radar?
- Awareness and Opportunity: a look at some iconic images of the 2017 World Series....
Today in Baseball History:
- 1886 - In the first major league trade ever, the Cincinnati Red Stockings of the American Association deal rookie catcher Jack Boyle and $400 to the St. Louis Browns for outfielder Hugh Nicol.
- 2000 - Jason Giambi of the Oakland Athletics, who hit .333 with 43 home runs and 137 RBI, wins the American League MVP Award, edging out two-time winner White Sox first baseman Frank Thomas, who had a batting line of .328, 43, 112.
- 2004 - A lawsuit by former Montreal Expos owners against Major League Baseball and former majority owner Jeffrey Loria is struck down by arbitrators, ending legal moves to keep the Expos in Montréal, QC.
Best of Twitter:
- Sean Murphy. His scouting profile reminds me a lot of Austin Hedges’ at this stage...
Mike Rosenbaum spent nine days scouting top prospects in the Arizona Fall League. Here are the 10 players who stood out the most: https://t.co/8itJKHrcbN pic.twitter.com/T38wz4WDEz— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 14, 2017
- Very cool...
The front office was at the Laney College Career Fair today to talk with students about internships and jobs with the A’s.— Oakland Athletics ⚾️ (@Athletics) November 14, 2017
More info about open positions and internships can be found at https://t.co/wzhOSn5WRs#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/ewyaXVmh4O
-
