Elephant Rumblings: Prospect Update, Winter Meetings Begin
A’s Coverage:
- The San Jose Sharks wore special warmups and hosted the 1989 World Series trophy for A's Night...
- A’s In The AFL – November 6-11 Update...
- Oakland Athletics 2018 top-50 prospects: Eli White, SS/CF...
- Oakland A’s stadium plan would mean new ways to get to the old ballgame...
MLB News:
- All 9 Recipients Will Reject Qualifying Offer...
- Byron Buxton named Major League Baseball's defensive player of the year...
- Josh Beckett arrested for public intoxication after allegedly tackling singer...
- Report: Braves will hire Alex Anthopoulos as next GM...
Baseball Interest Stories:
- The Winter Meetings begin today; here are the four biggest questions at the outset...
- MLB Hot Stove: Why a Mike Trout free agent bidding war could've topped $600M...
- Bill Murray is set to star in a new series exploring the Minor League parks of America...
- Red Sox OF Mookie Betts bowls a perfect game at the World Series of Bowling...
- What will a Giancarlo Stanton trade look like?
Today in Baseball History:
- 1899 - The National League announces that, starting next season, there will be two umpires working each game.
- 2012 - Only one year after splurging on the free agent market, the Miami Marlins change course completely, sending two of their top signees from last season, SS Jose Reyes and P Mark Buehrle, to the Toronto Blue Jays, along with staff ace Josh Johnson. With closer Heath Bell having been traded away earlier this off-season, it's clear that the Fish are not looking to compete now. In return for the pricey veterans, they receive a package of young players headed by SS Yunel Escobar, IF Adeiny Hechavarria, P Henderson Alvarez, C Jeff Mathis and three minor leaguers (Justin Nicolino, Anthony Desclafani and Jake Marisnick). Two other big league veterans, C John Buck and utility player Emilio Bonifacio are also headed north, as the Blue Jays see a chance to win now in a seemingly wide open AL East. Under pressure from Marlins fans decrying yet another fire sale, Commissioner Bud Selig announces that he will need to review the trade before it goes ahead, but will give his approval on November 19th.
Best of Twitter:
- Yesterday...
#OTD 2002: Miguel Tejada named AL Most Valuable Player after hitting .308 with 34 home runs and 131 RBI for the AL West Champion A’s. pic.twitter.com/ui8aqxPm3b— Oakland Athletics ⚾️ (@Athletics) November 13, 2017
- Any UK fans out there?
Are you an @athletics fan based in the UK? Please let us know here!— UK Oakland Athletics (@OaklandAUK) November 12, 2017
(If we can keep thread to UK-only please it will help keep track) #UKA’s #LetsGoOakland pic.twitter.com/44pzmJRzan
