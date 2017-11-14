Elephant Rumblings: Yankees Denied Permission to Interview Melvin, Olson Finishes Fourth in AL ROY
A’s Coverage:
- Olson finishes 4th in AL Rookie of Year voting...
- Bruce Maxwell is scheduled to appear in court this morning...
- Report: A’s refused to let Yankees interview Bob Melvin for managerial opening...
- Oakland Athletics Minor League Notebook: AFL hits final stretch...
- The 2017 A’s ranked near the top of both WPA+ and WPA-...
MLB News:
- Carlos Beltran retired yesterday. He penned an eloquent piece in the Players’ Tribune looking back over his career...
- Orioles Willing To Entertain Offers On Zach Britton...
- MLB Hot Stove: Stanton trade market heats up; seven teams now reportedly in the mix...
- MLB will play regular-season games in Mexico for first time in 19 years...
Baseball Interest Stories:
- Who will be the worst free agent signing of the 2018 offseason?
- Way-too-early Rookie of the Year candidates for next season...
- The Future of Versatility: A Tool for Platoon Advantage...
- The details of Ned Yost’s pelvic injury are way worse than we imagined...
Today in Baseball History:
- 1900 - The National League rejects the American League as an equal, declaring it an outlaw league outside of the National Agreement, thus inaugurating a state of war. This follows the AL's announcement two days ago that it has made arrangements to go into Washington, DC, Baltimore and Philadelphia. Two weeks later the American Association makes it a three-way battle, but that third circuit will remain a minor league.
Best of Twitter:
- Have to find some way to maximize all our Matts...
If the A's don't have a 'Going to the Matt for you' ad campaign next year, I'll be sorely disappointed.— Melissa Lockard (@oakclubhouse) November 14, 2017
- More on the ROY voting...
Matt Olson received a second-place vote and two third-place votes for AL Rookie of the Year, tying for fourth overall. pic.twitter.com/4miXTo8A84— Jane Lee (@JaneMLB) November 14, 2017
- This makes Red Schoendienst the oldest living Hall of Famer...
We mourn the loss of Hall of Famer Bobby Doerr. He was the oldest living player at age 99. https://t.co/IVaeXm2nGZ pic.twitter.com/9Is29tXqtW— MLB (@MLB) November 14, 2017
