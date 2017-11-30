Elephant Rumblings: Yusmeiro Petit, B.J Boyd, Wilin Rosario?
Elephant Rumblings: Yusmeiro Petit, B.J Boyd, Wilin Rosario?
A’s Coverage:
- Oakland A's sign free agent pitcher Yusmeiro Petit...
- Oakland Athletics 2018 top-50 prospects: B.J. Boyd, OF...
MLB News:
- Former Mariner Bret Boone causes stir with remarks on harassment...
- Court dismisses lawsuit filed by widow of ex-pitcher Mark Fidrych...
- Andrew McCutchen gave his newborn son the most Pittsburgh name ever: Steel...
Baseball Interest Stories:
- 1st-year pitchers whose Statcast stats dazzled...
- Sam Miller: To fist bump or not to fist bump: Do players deserve a reward for an intentional walk?
- Amid MLB's home run revolution, free-agent sluggers could come cheap...
- BP (subscription): Is bunting for a hit a "lost art"?
Today in Baseball History:
- 2001 - The major league's plan to contract by two teams next season is put into jeopardy by Minnesota courts. The state's Supreme Court refuses to grant the request for a speedy review of the appeal of the injunction which forces the Twins to play in 2002, and the appellate court sets the hearing for December 27th, a date many believe is too late to make the elimination of two teams a reality.
- 2001 - Unsure of their future, the Montreal Expos sign a one-year lease to play their home games of the 2002 season at Olympic Stadium. Due to the threat of being eliminated because of the proposed contraction of major league teams, the agreement gives the Expos the right to unilaterally cancel the contract.
