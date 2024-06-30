Eleven fans required treatment after an escalator at American Family Field malfunctioned following Saturday afternoon's game between the Chicago Cubs and the hosting Milwaukee Brewers.

"After the conclusion of today's game, an escalator at American Family Field moving fans from the Terrace to Loge Level malfunctioned, resulting in an increased downward speed. Eleven people were injured in the incident," the Brewers said in a statement issued to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, "five of them treated at the ballpark and six others transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Our onsite physician and EMS were on the scene immediately, and we are appreciative of their quick response."

American Family Field, perhaps more commonly known as Miller Park until the conclusion of the 2020 season, was first opened with the beginning of the 2001 campaign. Last December, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed a bill that was slated to provide the Brewers with more than $500 million in public dollars to make necessary stadium improvements between then and 2050.

The Cubs and Brewers will conclude their weekend series on Sunday afternoon. The Brewers will then head out of town on a seven-game West Coast road trip.