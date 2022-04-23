Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez required a cart to leave the field during Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins after he stumbled running through the first-base bag on a groundout. The White Sox have described his injury as being right hamstring soreness, per the team's official Twitter account.

Jiménez, who remained face-down on the field for several minutes, appeared to hold the back or side of his right knee. He would eventually stand up on his own power and make his way over to the cart. Here's video of the scene:

Jiménez, 25 years old, is in the early stage of his fourth big-league season. Saturday's game marked his 11th of the year, during which he's batted .222/.256/.333 with a home run and a double in 39 trips to the plate. Jiménez for his career has hit .292/.338/.523 with 84 home runs in 1,600 big-league plate appearances. His contributions have been worth an estimated 3.4 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference.

The extent of Jiménez's injury is unknown at this point. If he does require a stay on the injured list, he'll join several key White Sox on the shelf. That group includes third baseman Yoán Moncada, starting pitchers Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito, as well as relievers Garrett Crochet (out for the season following Tommy John surgery) and Joe Kelly.

The White Sox shifted Andrew Vaughn from right to left field and inserted Gavin Sheets following Jiménez's departure. Manager Tony La Russa could deploy Adam Haseley in Jiménez's place should he miss time. Chicago acquired him ahead of Opening Day in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies.

In the event Jiménez does wind up on the injured list, it would be his fourth career stint on the big-league version. He missed several months last season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle on an attempted catch during spring training.