The Chicago White Sox activated designated hitter Eloy Jiménez from the injured list on Sunday ahead of the team's contest against the Detroit Tigers. In a corresponding move, veteran outfielder Adam Haseley has been optioned to Triple-A.

Jiménez, 26, has not appeared in a game since May 5 after undergoing an appendectomy. At the time, the White Sox had estimated that he would miss between four and six weeks, putting him on schedule to reemerge sometime around early to mid-June. Instead, Jiménez will return to the lineup after three-plus weeks on the shelf.

The DH had appeared in 25 games prior to undergoing the operation, hitting .258/.321/.423 (103 OPS+) with four home runs and 15 runs batted in over the course of 106 plate appearances. All of those numbers are beneath his established levels of production. He entered this season with a career .276/.327/.504 (123 OPS+) slash line and with per-year averages of 18 home runs and 53 runs batted in.

Jiménez rejoins a White Sox club that is going nowhere and getting there quickly. Chicago will come into Sunday's game with a 22-32 record on the year, as well as a minus-49 run differential. The White Sox are stationed in fourth place in the American League Central, six games back of the division-leading Minnesota Twins.

Haseley, 27, is a former top-10 draft pick by the Philadelphia Phillies who never did establish himself as a big-league regular. In 26 games this season for the White Sox, he hit .222/.282/.278 (56 OPS+) with no home runs and one stolen base. The White Sox originally acquired Haseley in March 2022 for reliever McKinley Moore.