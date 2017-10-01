End of an era? Royals send off core players to standing ovation in season finale
The Kansas City crowd saluted Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain, and Alcides Escobar
The Kansas City Royals are going to look significantly different in 2018. First baseman Eric Hosmer, third baseman Mike Moustakas, center fielder Lorenzo Cain, and shortstop Alcides Escobar are each heading toward free agency, with the Royals maintaining approximately no chance at retaining most or all of them.
Given those four were responsible (to varying extents) for the Royals reaching consecutive World Series, it's fair to write that Sunday was the end of an era. Royals manager Ned Yost and the fans in attendance at Kauffman Stadium seemed to agree -- hence the standing ovation that met the quartet as they were removed from the game:
Our hearts are yours 💙 #RaisedRoyalpic.twitter.com/lUcJfIHBHG— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 1, 2017
The Royals' season didn't go as well as hoped, and it's possible that fans will be wondering if general manager Dayton Moore made the right call in not trading off Hosmer or Moustakas or Cain at the deadline. But, if nothing else, at least they'll always have this sweet moment of closure to look back on.
That counts for something, right?
