Eppler to meet with agents of Logan Morrison, Yusmeiro Petit

The GM Meetings are this week, where executives lay the groundwork for future moves.

Yesterday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network gave us this piece of news.

#Angels expected to meet with agent for Logan Morrison during this week’s GM Meetings, source says. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 13, 2017

This added to the news the Angels were interested in first baseman Carlos Santana. Following their Logan Morrison interest, then came this—they checked in on Lucas Duda. That’s three first basemen in the span of multiple days, which tells me the front office is doing their due diligence about finding a first baseman for next season. It may simply be that the right-most corner infield spot is a place where Billy Eppler believes a position where good value can be found.

"If we can improve in other areas, we're going to look to do that," Eppler said. "Whether that's on the mound, either starting or relieving, whether that's a spot on the infield, whether that comes from an addition behind the plate...we need to remain opportunistic and focus on securing things that we deem are good value."

This doesn’t exactly provide new information, but opportunism has been a hallmark of Eppler’s tenure in Anaheim.

Thanks to Bryan Hoch and Maria Guardado of MLB.com, we now know they are prioritizing second base and looking into a corner infield upgrade.

"I'm always open-minded to getting better if we can, or shoring it up," Eppler said Monday when asked about his corner-infield situation. "If that lends itself to a particular handedness, then so be it." "We'll continue some dialogue that's already started with some other clubs and some agents to this point and start peeling back layers on what we might be able to get done or what we might be able to accomplish [regarding second base]," Eppler said. "Just continue to have a little bit more of the discovery process and try to separate fact from fantasy."

Translation: We’ll try to see if the Phillies are genuinely interested in trading their second baseman, Cesar Hernandez, or if they insist on extracting our every last penny in a deal. Ian Kinsler is very available in trade, though it’s preferable to find a long-term option at a defense-first, up-the-middle position rather than continue this annual hullabaloo.

The infield aren’t the only positions that are being considered for upgrades, though.

The Angels also figure to be in the market for pitching help, both starters and relievers. Eppler said he plans to speak with Yusmeiro Petit's agent about the possibility of retaining the veteran right-hander for next season.

Petit was not just the Angels’ best reliever but their best pitcher overall, with 35 multi-inning appearances and an ERA and FIP under 3.