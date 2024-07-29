The Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, and Chicago White Sox have agreed to a three-team trade that will send right-handed starter Erick Fedde to the Cardinals, injured super-utility player Tommy Edman to the Dodgers, and a mix of prospects to the White Sox, according to multiple reports. White Sox reliever Michael Kopech is also going to the Dodgers, Miguel Vargas is going from the Dodgers to the White Sox and veteran outfielder Tommy Pham is headed back to the Cardinals, where he began his career.

Beyond Vargas, the White Sox are two prospects, second baseman Jeral Perez and infielder Alexander Albertus.

Lost? Here's a chart.

Dodgers receive : UTL Tommy Edman, RHP Michael Kopech

: UTL Tommy Edman, RHP Michael Kopech Cardinals receive : RHP Erick Fedde, OF Tommy Pham

: RHP Erick Fedde, OF Tommy Pham White Sox receive: OF Miguel Vargas, 2B Jeral Perez, INF Alexander Albertus

Fedde, 31, has been a revelation for the Sox this season in his return to MLB. In 121 2/3 innings in 2024, he's pitched to a 3.11 ERA with only one unearned run allowed and a K/BB ratio of 3.18 across 21 starts for Chicago.

Well in advance of Tuesday's deadline, CBS Sports ranked Fedde as the No. 15 available trade candidate. Here's part of our write-up:

"Give Fedde credit for reinventing himself in South Korea after washing out with the Nationals, and give the White Sox credit for buying in over the offseason. He's since proven that his four-pitch attack -- sinker, cutter, sweeper, changeup -- can miss barrels against MLB competition, even if it seldom misses bats or causes hitters to expand their zones. Technically Fedde is under contract through next season, giving the White Sox another year to find a suitor. Why wait? Oftentimes, when it comes to 30-something mid-rotation starters, it's best to walk away when you're ahead."

Adding to Fedde's worth on the market is the fact that he's signed to a very reasonable contract. He's owed the balance of a $7.5 million salary for 2024, and he's under contract for 2025 at the same $7.5 million commitment. Fedde's not far removed five largely unsuccessful seasons with the Nationals, who first drafted him back in 2014. However, the changes he made to his pitch shapes and release point prior to and while in Korea have seemingly allowed him to level up in sustainable fashion.

On the Dodgers' side of things, Edman, 29, has yet to play in the majors this season because of a slower-than-expected recovery from offseason wrist surgery. He's presently on minor-league rehab assignment with an eye toward being available for the bulk of the stretch drive, although his progress has been complicated by an ankle issue.

For his career, the switch-hitter owns a slash line of .265/.319/.408 (99 OPS+) across parts of five major-league seasons. Edman over that span has averaged 14 home runs, 33 doubles, and 29 stolen bases per 162 games played. He also boasts excellent defensive value and grades out as a plus fielder at multiple premium positions, including shortstop, second base, and center field. In all, Edman in his career has spent at least 300 defensive innings at five different positions. In 2021, he won a Gold Glove as the Cardinals' second baseman. Edman has a career WAR of 16.9.

He's owed the balance of a $7 million salary for 2024, and he's under contract for 2025 at a price of $9.5 million. After that 2025 season, Edman is slated for free agency.