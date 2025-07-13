The Colorado Rockies selected a familiar name with the No. 4 overall pick in Major League Baseball's annual draft Sunday night. The Rockies used their first-round selection on Ethan Holliday, son of longtime big leaguer Matt Holliday and younger brother of current Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday.

R.J. Anderson

Holliday, 18, is an infielder at Stillwater High School in Oklahoma. He is our No. 5 draft prospect. Here's the scouting report:

The famous player in this year's draft. Holliday is the son of a former All-Star and the brother of a future one, placing enormous (and probably unfair) expectations on his own career. Fortunately, he's an intriguing prospect who might end up going No. 1 overall, thereby matching his brother and becoming the first set of siblings to each be chosen at the top of the draft. Anyway, Holliday is likely to end up at third base before all is said and done, but the real selling point here is and will remain his bat. He's a lefty hitter with a good approach and big-time strength, giving him the kind of on-base and slugging capacity that could entrench him in the middle of an order. Scouts do still have concerns about his contact chops, but they were encouraged by his decision to add a toe tap to his operation this spring and believe he'll work to get the most from his talent.

Matt Holliday was a seven-time All-Star who played 15 big league seasons from 2004-18, including six seasons with Colorado from 2004-08 and 2018. He retired with 2,096 hits and 316 home runs. The Rockies drafted Matt in the seventh round of the 1998 draft out of Stillwater High School, the same school Ethan attended.

"It's a really incredible opportunity," Ethan said on MLB Network of being drafted by his dad's old team.

Jackson Holliday, another Stillwater High School alum, is in his first full season with the Orioles. He took a .259/.309/.416 batting line into Sunday's game. Jackson was the No. 1 overall pick in 2022. He and Ethan are the 14th set of brothers selected in the first round and the third set selected in the top five picks, joining:

B.J. Upton (No. 2 in 2002) and Justin Upton (No. 1 in 2005)

(No. 2 in 2002) and (No. 1 in 2005) Dmitri Young (No. 4 in 1991) and Delmon Young (No. 1 in 2003)

The Rockies have had a top-10 pick in each of the last six amateur drafts. They entered Sunday with an MLB-worst 22-73 record, making it likely they will have another top-10 pick next season.