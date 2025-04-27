Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez recorded the first four-homer game of the 2025 regular season and the 19th in Major League Baseball history on Saturday in an 8-7 loss against the Atlanta Braves (box score).

Suárez delivered his first home run in the bottom of the second inning, swatting a solo shot that put the Diamondbacks up by a 2-1 score. He would then extend that lead to 5-2 in the fourth, when he hit a two-run shot, and then again to 6-2 in the sixth. Suárez's fourth home run, which opened up the bottom of the ninth, tied the game and forced extras. The D-backs would then lose in the 10th inning.

Suárez is just the third player to ever record a four-homer game and have his team lose in the process. The others? Former Brave Bob Horner, who saw Atlanta drop a contest against the Montreal Expos in 1986, and Ed Delahanty, whose Philadelphia Phillies dropped a game to the Chicago Cubs in 1896.

While this marks Suárez's first four-homer game, he had previously notched two three-homer games and 15 two-homer games. Saturday's game represented his second multi-homer effort of the year: He hit two home runs against the Chicago Cubs on March 28.

Suárez's four home-run game is the first by any MLB hitter since September 2017, when J.D. Martinez did it against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Martinez was, coincidentally, also a member of the Diamondbacks at the time. Only five other batters have accomplished the feat since MLB's last round of expansion in 1998: Scooter Gennett (2017), Josh Hamilton (2012), Carlos Delgado (2003), Shawn Green (2002), and Mike Cameron (2002).

Suárez, 33, entered Saturday batting .167/.279/.411 (91 OPS+) with six home runs and 15 runs batted in. He homered five times in his first five games, but had since slumped. Indeed, in 21 games between that start and Saturday, he had hit .139/.253/.236 with one home run (and five total extra-base hits). Nevertheless, Suárez's stat line will benefit from his busy evening.