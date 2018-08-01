Even the Mets had to roast themselves on Twitter after giving up 25 runs

There haven't been a lot of good nights for the Mets lately, but Tuesday was a particularly terrible night for the team. Before you even ask, yes ... even by the Mets' standards. 

It was a beatdown of epic proportions in Washington, D.C. as the Nationals destroyed the Mets in jaw-dropping fashion, 25-4. Twenty-five. To. Four. 

And this one was ugly from the jump. The Nats hung seven on New York in the first inning, then three additional runs in each of the next four innings. It was 19-0 until the seventh inning, when the Mets finally got on the scoreboard.

Things got so bad that the Mets turned to Jose Reyes -- yes, that Jose Reyes -- to pitch in the eighth inning. That didn't go so well, either, as Washington tagged him for six additional runs.

So, yeah, all in all a pretty (extra) bad night to be a Mets fan, or for anyone with an ability to feel secondhand embarrassment.

As you'd imagine, Twitter had its fun with the absurd scoreline and the Mets' miserable existence. 

Maybe saddest (and funniest) of all was the fact that the beating was so bad that the Mets had no other choice but to roast themselves on Twitter when all was said and done. 

Anyway, there's always tomorrow, I suppose. Things can't possibly get worse than this -- you would think.

