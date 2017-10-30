Every frame a painting -- Astros fan throws back Puig home run ball that wasn't his

This is your friendly reminder that even in the midst of one of the sport's most classic moments ever, baseball can be a petty sport where dumb, petty things happen. It's a big part of what makes the game so magical.

After Yasiel Puig hit a home run in the ninth inning of Game 5 against the Astros, perhaps the best World Series game of all-time, a fan and her husband were triumphantly holding the ball over their heads. However, in a moment of pure madness, another fan suddenly reached out and stole the ball and threw it back onto the field with the sheer determination and confidence that only someone about to do something incredibly disrespectful could have displayed.

Behold:

Buddy’s wife caught a World Series home run ball and his friend STOLE IT AND THREW IT BACK! pic.twitter.com/Maaq8zj8Ia — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 30, 2017

And so I present to you, an idiot in three acts.

Act I: Just give me the damn ball

MLB on Fox Screenshot

This is the look of a man with a plan. While the woman and her husband/boyfriend/common law mate/whatever are standing in jubilation, holding a home run ball from the ninth inning of an absolutely insane World Series game, the fan (whom I'm dubbing "every guy at a baseball game ever") is holding his hand out. His body language is clear. "Trust me, give the ball. I'm going to do something so awesome it's going to blow everyone's minds." However, the poor, unsuspecting woman and her whatever are prisoners of the moment, so absorbed in their excitement that they don't even notice the impending threat right next to them.

Act II: Fine, I'll do it myself

MLB on Fox Screenshot

No good trilogy is complete with an "Empire Strikes Back" or a "Dark Knight." Our heroes must face some trials and tribulations. Every guy at a baseball game ever, clearly realizing that this couple is rudely not going to give him their souvenir for no reason other than his outstretched arm, reaches out and grabs the ball himself. Look at the couple's faces contrasted with every guy at a baseball game ever's determination. They're still laughing and smiling, thinking to themselves "oh this is a funny bit." The gravity of the situation hasn't yet reached their faces, but it will. Sooner than they think.

Act III: "For country. FOR HONOR"

MLB on Fox Screenshot

Every guy at a baseball game ever's face throughout the process could easily lend itself to some kind of possession. He looks like "I HAVE to do this, or else baseball will never be played again." Happy man in couple now fully realizes what's happening here. He reaches out in desperation, while only his wife's hand remains in the frame, hopelessly reaching to prevent a situation she can't possibly stop. He cocks back to throw it, while all of the fans around him try to stop the inevitable heat death of the couple's happiness.

Bonus Epilogue: Every guy at a baseball game ever saves the day

MLB on Fox Screenshot

This guy actually just flex posed after stealing a ball and throwing it back. The adrenaline wore off pretty quickly and he hit thousand-yard-stare mode pretty quick, but it's okay. If they had kept that home run ball, the Dodgers would have won. We can't let the Californians win. Happy man in couple is confused and clearly resisting the urge to slap every man at a baseball guy ever, whereas his whatever has accepted the fact that nothing in life is ever good.

The real story is actually that the woman, named Sarah Head, was upset for other reasons. "I would have liked the opportunity to throw it back myself," she told Yahoo Sports. The overzealous fan that took the ball was her brother-in-law, Kirk Head. Honestly, his defense makes him kind of a hero. When asked about why he did what he did, he simply responded "F--- the Dodgers."

Fandom makes people do stupid things. It can make you steal a baseball from your sister-in-law and just chuck that thing back from whence it came. It can make you a public enemy. This guy didn't Bartman it or anything, but I'm not sure I'm buying what Sarah is putting down. It's easy to say you're going to throw a ball back, but it's different when you're holding a ninth inning homer from one of the biggest stars in baseball in your hands. But thanks to Kirk, we'll never know what she would have done.