Ex-Astros manager A.J. Hinch sidesteps question about 2017 title being tainted due to cheating scandal

Last month, Major League Baseball released the findings from its investigation into the Houston Astros and their improper use of technology to steal signs during their championship 2017 season. As part of the Astros' punishment, commissioner Rob Manfred suspended manager A.J. Hinch for the 2020 season. Hinch, along with general manager Jeff Luhnow, were subsequently fired by the team.

On Friday, MLB Network will air Hinch's first interview since his dismissal. Longtime Sports Illustrated reporter Tom Verducci did the questioning, and the final product will be shown at 6 p.m. ET as part of the MLB Tonight program. MLB Network released an excerpt on Thursday, with Verducci asking Hinch if the Astros' 2017 World Series championship win is tainted.

For the first time, A.J. Hinch talks about the Astros investigation.



"It's a fair question, and I think everyone is going to have to their own conclusion," Hinch said. He added that he hopes not, given the roster's talent level. He then concluded: "We're going to have to live and move forward and be better in the sport, but unfortunately, no one can really answer that question. I can't pinpoint what advantages or what happened or what exactly would have happened otherwise. But we did it to ourselves."

Hinch is correct when he says there's no way of knowing for sure how much the Astros benefited, or how the 2017 postseason may have played out otherwise, but his answer is by and large unsatisfying because it seems to position Houston's sins as results-dependent.

Whether or not the Astros performed better because of their cheating is irrelevant; what matters is that they skirted the rules because they believed they would gain an advantage. They acted in bad faith even as they risked compromising the integrity of the sport and its contests. The concept of "tainting" is silly and all kinds of subjective, however, and the sign-stealing scandal will always be part of the Astros' championship. If that's an indicator, then yes, the title is tainted.

Bear in mind that Hinch did little to stop the wrongdoing. Manfred's report stated that Hinch damaged two television monitors to signal his displeasure; better than nothing, just clearly not enough. There are certainly forces at play that make it tough for individuals to push back against misconduct, but Hinch was in a position of power that carried great responsibility with it.

Perhaps Hinch will acknowledge as much during the rest of the interview.