Ex-Cubs manager Joe Maddon says he wants to manage another 3-5 years: 'Wherever I go, I believe we're going to win'

Joe Maddon's reign as the Cubs manager may be over, but he still wants to keep managing.

Maddon, 65, said he hopes to manage for another three-to-five years and he's open to managing a rebuilding team or a contender, according to a recent interview with USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

"Wherever I go, I believe we're going to win," Maddon said. "So I'm not always concerned about that. I took the Rays' job in '06, and it wasn't bad by 2008 [winning the American League pennant] I look at it, it's got to be a good fit. Philosophically, you've got to be on the same page. You've got to like the people you're going to work with. I'm wide open."

Before his tenure with the Cubs, Maddon managed the Rays through a rebuild, from 2006 until 2014. He opted out of his contract with the Rays to sign with the Cubs after compiling a 754-705 overall record and leading the Rays to their first World Series appearance in 2008.

As of Monday, there are currently five other teams with open managerial positions: the Padres, Pirates, Giants, Royals and Angels. Maddon will likely field plenty of calls from clubs looking to bring him in for an interview.

The Angels, in particular, who recently decided to move on from Brad Ausmus after just one season, seem to be a great fit for Maddon. He served as the club's bench coach when they won their first World Series in 2002, and was a part of the organization for over 30 seasons. It was also previously reported that the Angels would pursue Maddon should he depart with the Cubs at the end of the season.