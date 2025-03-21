Major League Baseball has suspended former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías through the 2025 All-Star break under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, the league announced Friday. Urías has agreed to submit to an evaluation by the Joint Policy Board and to comply with any of the board's recommendations. Urías is currently a free agent and has not pitched in MLB since 2023.

"The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball has completed its investigation into allegations that free agent pitcher Julio Urías violated Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Urías violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate."

The 2025 All-Star break runs from July 14-17. Urías will be reinstated from the restricted list on July 17. The suspension does not cover a specific number of games because teams do not always play an equal number of games before the All-Star break.

Urías was place on administrative in Sept. 2023. His contract with the Dodgers expired after that season and he has not signed with a team since. He was arrested following an alleged physical altercation with a woman outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept. 3, 2023. Law enforcement obtained a cell phone video of the alleged altercation.

Last April, Urías pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, and was sentenced to 36 months probation. He also had to perform 30 days of community service and complete a 52-week counseling course. A second count of domestic battery, one of spousal battery, one of false imprisonment, and one of assault were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

Urías is the first player suspended multiple times under the domestic violence policy. He served a 20-game suspension in 2019 after he was accused of shoving his girlfriend to the ground in a parking lot in Los Angeles.

MLB retains the right to discipline any player it finds to have violated the league's domestic violence policy, even if that player has not been arrested, charged with a crime, or found to be guilty in a court of law.

In parts of eight big-league seasons Urías, 28, finished top-10 in Cy Young Award voting twice. That includes in 2022, after he led the league in earned run average.