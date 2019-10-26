Ex-Mets manager Mickey Callaway joining Angels staff as pitching coach, reports say

The Angels have reportedly settled on former Mets manager Mickey Callaway as their new pitching coach. The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher reports that an agreement has been reached, and USA Today's Bob Nightengale originally reported that the two sides were close.

Callaway, 44, was recently deposed as manager of the Mets, where he went 163-161 across two seasons. Prior to getting the Mets job, Callaway served as longtime pitching coach of the Indians. Callaway guided Cleveland pitchers from 2013 through 2017, and over that span the Indians' staff was consistently among the best in baseball.

In Anaheim, Callaway will work under new Angels manager Joe Maddon. Callaway previously pitched for the Angels in 2002-03, during which time Maddon served as bench coach under longtime manager Mike Scioscia.

Last season, the Angels ranked 12th in the AL with a team ERA of 5.12, and that's despite the fact that Angel Stadium moderately suppresses run scoring. Those struggles on the mound led the firing of pitching coach Doug White soon after the regular season ended. That presents a challenge for Callaway.

Andrew Heaney and Griffin Canning figure to be incumbent members of the rotation, and perhaps Shohei Ohtani is ready for his return to the mound. Jose Suarez and to a lesser extent Patrick Sandoval also have some long-term potential. The good news for Callaway and Maddon is that team owner Arte Moreno says he'll increase payroll for the 2020 season. That plus the fact that the Angels have some contracts coming off the books mean they could be active in free agency. Targeting rotation help seems like an obvious move for the pitching-starved Angels, and having a decorated pitching coach like Callaway in the fold may have some appeal for free agents.

In 2020, the Angels will be looking to get Mike Trout and the rest of the roster back to the postseason for the first time since 2014.