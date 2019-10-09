Ex-MLB All-Star Bartolo Colon set to write book about his time in the big leagues

Bartolo Colon put together a length 21-year career that spanned three decades, and now he's putting pen to paper to recount that time. Colon is writing a book about his career in baseball and will open up about some very personal stories. in the book titled "Big Sexy: In His Own Words," which is set for release on April 21, 2020.

Colon's book will 208 pages and in addition to stories about his time in the majors, it will also feature 100 color photographs of the pitcher during his career.

Colon originally was signed by the Cleveland Indians an an amateur free agent in 1993. The right-hander pitched the first six seasons of his professional career with the Indians before being traded to the Montreal Expos in 2002.

He spent time with 12 different MLB teams during his career and won the American League Cy Young Award while with the Los Angeles Angels in 2005.

Colon finished his MLB career with a 247-188 record to go along with a 4.12 ERA. The Dominican Republic native has won more games than any other Latin American-born pitcher.

Most recently, the veteran starter was a member of the Texas Rangers after signing a minor league deal with the franchise in February 2018. Colon put together a 7-12 record with a 5.78 ERA and recorded 81 strikeouts on the season.

Colon hasn't officially announced his retirement, but didn't sign with a team during the 2019 season.