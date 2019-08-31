Ex-MLB players Luis Castillo, Octavio Dotel cleared of wrongdoing in connection to Dominican drug trafficking

Earlier in August, former big-league players Octavio Dotel and Luis Castillo were arrested on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering in the Dominican Republic. On Friday, the two were largely cleared of any potential wrongdoing by local authorities, according to ESPN.

Castillo, who spent 15 years in the majors as a second baseman, had his warrant "suspended" after he proved he wasn't linked to the criminal organization under investigation. Here's more, courtesy of ESPN:

"After evaluating the new documents and information offered by Castillo during the interview, we found no evidence to link him to activities related to money laundering. We are closing the case initiated against him," Rodríguez said in a statement.

Dotel, meanwhile, is still facing charges of illegal weapon possession stemming from his arrest. Dotel pitched for 13 teams across 15 seasons in the majors.

The original target of the investigation, which included American agencies, was César Emilio Peralta. Peralta, known as "César the Abuser," is suspected of running an operation and using others -- including ballplayers like Castillo and Dotel -- to hide his assets.

Castillo made three All-Star teams, hitting .290/.368/.351 with 1,889 hits. He was a two-time stolen-base king and won the 2003 World Series as a member of the Miami Marlins. His career earnings are estimated at $56 million.

Dotel posted a 3.78 ERA in more than 950 innings. He too won a World Series, as part of the 2011 St. Louis Cardinals. His career earnings are estimated at more than $40 million.