Former MLB All-Star first baseman Mark Teixeira announced on social media on Thursday that he's running for U.S. Congress in Texas' 21st district. Teixeira, who is running as a Republican, will attempt to replace Chip Roy, the current officeholder who won't seek re-election and will instead attempt to become Texas' Attorney General.

Teixeira was born in Baltimore, Maryland and attended Georgia Tech University. He spent most of his career with the New York Yankees. Yet he was originally drafted by the Texas Rangers and suited up for them in parts of five seasons. He referenced that time as part of his announcement.

"Playing for the Texas Rangers and raising my family in the Lone Star State has been one of the greatest blessings of my life," his statement reads.

Teixeira, 45, appeared in parts of 14 big-league seasons between 2003 and 2016. He hit .268/.360/.509 (126 OPS+) with 409 home runs. His contributions were worth an estimated 50.5 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations. He made three All-Star Games and won five Gold Glove and three Silver Slugger Awards. He won the 2009 World Series with the Yankees. He also appeared in games with the Los Angeles Angels and the Atlanta Braves.

Teixeira is the latest entrant on a long list of former baseball players and personnel to vie for public office, joining the likes of Steve Garvey and Bobby Valentine in recent years. Garvey lost his bid for the U.S. Senate last November; Valentine, meanwhile, fell short in an attempt to win the mayoral post in Stamford, Connecticut in 2021.