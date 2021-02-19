Former big-league outfielder Johnny Damon was arrested in Windermere, Florida, around 8 a.m. Friday morning on various charges, including driving under the influence and resisting an arrest without violence, per the Associated Press and CBS Local.

Damon, 47, had a blood-alcohol concentration level of .20, according to the police report. The State of Florida prohibits drivers from having a BAC above .08, suggesting Damon's BAC was well above the legal limits. Damon's wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, was also arrested, according to the AP.

Though it means little given the seriousness of driving under the influence, Damon played in parts of 18 big-league seasons, most recently in 2012. He rose to national prominence as a member of the 2004 Boston Red Sox thanks in equal parts to the significance of their World Series victory and his shaggy beard. Damon also spent time with the New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals, Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland Athletics, Detroit Tigers, and the Cleveland franchise. He appeared in two All-Star Games and won a pair of World Series titles -- one with the Red Sox, then another with the Yankees.

Damon attended Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida. Windermere is located less than 10 miles from Orlando.