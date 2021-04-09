Former big league pitcher David Wells says he's done watching baseball after MLB's announcement that it would move this season's All-Star Game out of Atlanta. The decision came after the state of Georgia passed a voting law that many have criticized for suppressing Black, and other minority voters.

"I don't watch baseball anymore, Brian," Wells said to Fox News' Brian Kilmeade on his podcast. "I refuse to watch it because of this. I don't want no part of it, and this was my life. ... For me to not want to go to a baseball game or even watch it, it kills me, because I don't put up with that kind of crap and I don't condone it."

In addition to the All-Star game getting moved, the amateur draft will also be moved out of Atlanta. Wells also voiced concern about the supposed economic impact that this decision will have on the city.

"To me, how do you change the games, the dynamics, and hurt a city like Atlanta [that] really needs some income in that situation?" he said.

He also took a shot at commissioner Rob Manfred, calling him "a bit odd" and adding that he never liked him because Manfred "never understood anything."

Wells's pitching career ended after 2007. He played for 21 seasons with nine different teams, including the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox.