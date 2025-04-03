The 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner died from carbon monoxide poisoning while visiting Costa Rica, local authorities have confirmed.

From CBS News:

"Randall Zúñiga, director of the Judicial Investigation Agency, or OIJ, said they tested the body of 14-year-old Miller Gardner for carboxyhemoglobin, a compound generated when carbon monoxide binds to hemoglobin in the blood. "When carboxyhemoglobin saturation exceeds 50%, it is considered lethal. In Gardner's case, the test showed a saturation of 64%."

According to Zúñiga, the investigation into Miller Gardner's death was conducted in close cooperation with the FBI.

The Gardner family announced Miller's death with a statement released through the Yankees in late March. That statement read:

"With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st. "Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day. "We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss. Our prayers go out to Miller's teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief. "Please respect our wishes for privacy as we mourn and search for healing."

In an obituary, his family remembered him for "his smile that brought joy to all."

"The Gardner family will forever cherish the places they visited, the people they met, the friends they made, and the memories they created together," the obituary reads. "Miller's time here with them was brief but his spirit will carry on forever through those who were impacted by the way he lived."

Brett Gardner, 41, spent his entire distinguished 14-year major league career with the Yankees, the team that first drafted him out of the College of Charleston in 2005. He retired following the 2021 season as an All-Star and Gold Glove winner.