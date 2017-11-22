Existing posting rules will apply to Shohei Otani, pushing the new rules back a year
Morning News and Notes for November 22, 2017
Shohei Otani is pleased. An agreement has been reached that will extend the pre-existing posting rules of International players an extra year, pushing the new rules back to the 2018-19 offseason.
This is unlikely to dramatically affect the Indians, who were far from the favorites to sign Otani (the Yankees and Rangers seem to be) and have not signed a posted player in a very long time.
The Tribe’s priority should be on keeping their first baseman, buuuuut...
• Unfortunately, Carlos Santana is #1 on Fangraphs’ list of 2018 FA bargains. COMPLETELY INCORRECT, FANGRAPHS. CARLOS SANTANA IS A TERRIBLE BASEBALL PLA—whose retention absolutely needs to be the Indians’ #1 priority this offseason—NO, I DIDN’T SAY THAT! HE IS TERRIBLE! READ THIS, GENERAL MANAGERS!
• Luigi Rodriguez has reportedly signed with the Giants.
• MLB Daily Dish has done their Indians offseason preview column.
Around baseball
• The Atlanta Braves were punished severely by MLB on Tuesday. I can’t pretend to have complete knowledge of this story, so here are some links to read.
• The Angels are expected to hire Brad Ausmus. I beg you, LAAoA, keep Brad away from Mike Trout.
• Asian-Americans are troubled that MLB did not take more immediate action against Yuli Gurriel.
• The Twins are talking to the Pirates about ace Gerrit Cole—and to the Rays about Jake Odorizzi.
• Aaron Judge had surgery.
